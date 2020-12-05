The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Fundamental Research began coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

