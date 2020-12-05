The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $863.45.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $934.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $972.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.46. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,041 shares of company stock worth $70,296,078 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

