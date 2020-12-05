The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,572 shares of company stock worth $47,347,546. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.