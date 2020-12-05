The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $173.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

