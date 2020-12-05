The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TD opened at $55.47 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
