The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TD opened at $55.47 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.