The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and set a C$66.47 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$73.95.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$70.90 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$76.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.