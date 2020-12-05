thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $13.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

