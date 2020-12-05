thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.11.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

