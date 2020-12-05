Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

