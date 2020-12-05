Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.82.

TOL opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at $353,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 702.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

