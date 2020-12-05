TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 78,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Wiggins acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $847,857. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

See Also: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit