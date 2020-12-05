TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 78,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Wiggins acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $847,857. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

