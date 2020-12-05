Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $74,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

