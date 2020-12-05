Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trend Micro in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trend Micro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trend Micro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

