True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

