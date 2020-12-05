True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit