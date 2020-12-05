True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.08.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
