Truist Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $400.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Truist from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $349.89 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.51. The company has a market cap of $331.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.