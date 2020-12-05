Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

