Truist Financial Corp Has $21.42 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,422 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

