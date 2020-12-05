Truist Financial Corp Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,324 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Gentex worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $28,098,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 146.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gentex by 202.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 620,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Gentex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock valued at $552,640. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

GNTX stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.