Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.41.

CME opened at $184.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

