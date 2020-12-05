Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,149 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

