Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,810 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $170.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

