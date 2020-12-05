Truist Financial Corp Sells 39,162 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $1,962,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $271.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.