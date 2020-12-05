UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.20 ($20.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

