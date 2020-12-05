UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Financial Survey

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. UBS Group pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.87 $4.30 billion $1.14 12.67 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 3.40 $400.88 million $5.37 11.11

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 7 6 0 2.36 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $45.20, indicating a potential downside of 24.22%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than UBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 15.29% 8.12% 0.45% Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.12% 6.94% 1.03%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats UBS Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investing, lending, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 111 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, and eight in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

