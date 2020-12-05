UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

