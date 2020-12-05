United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of -0.19.
United Health Products Company Profile
