United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of -0.19.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

