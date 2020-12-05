United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.77. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 153.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 199.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

