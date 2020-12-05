Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $107.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:U opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $155.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $1,744,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $77,714,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

