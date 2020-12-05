Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal by 24.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Universal by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Universal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal by 35.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

