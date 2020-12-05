Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Financial Survey

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ur-Energy and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ur-Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ur-Energy and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million 3.18 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -12.09 Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.74 $5.83 million $0.09 36.33

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Gold Resource 0.19% 0.15% 0.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Ur-Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

