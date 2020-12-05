Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.