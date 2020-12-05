V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 909,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,105,258.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $272,280.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00.

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $87,200.00.

CRVL stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $29,033,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $5,132,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 18.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CorVel by 545.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 117.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

