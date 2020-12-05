Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VALPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $0.06 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

VALPQ stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Valaris has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

