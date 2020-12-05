Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

