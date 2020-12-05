ValuEngine Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of BL stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

