ValuEngine Downgrades BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BlueCity in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. BlueCity has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

