ValuEngine Downgrades Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of CDR opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Cedar Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.