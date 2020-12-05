ValuEngine Downgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,914 shares of company stock worth $25,604,855. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

