ValuEngine Downgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.