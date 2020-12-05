ValuEngine Downgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.
Shares of PGTI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
