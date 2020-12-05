ValuEngine Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 124.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 731,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

