ValuEngine Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

