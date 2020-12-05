ValuEngine Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit