ValuEngine Downgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $319.77 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $332.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

