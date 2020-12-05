ValuEngine Downgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP opened at $192.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $21,987,914. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.