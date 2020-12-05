ValuEngine Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

