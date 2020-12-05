ValuEngine Downgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

TALO stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

