ValuEngine Downgrades The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. The Providence Service has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $138.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,302.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.