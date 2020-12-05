ValuEngine Lowers Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.87.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,038,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the period.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.