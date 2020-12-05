ValuEngine Lowers Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.87.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,038,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the period.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

