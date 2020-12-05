ValuEngine Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.95.

NYSE CI opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.32. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

