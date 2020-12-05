ValuEngine Lowers CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLGX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.82.

CLGX opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

