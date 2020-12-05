ValuEngine Lowers DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.96. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of DAVIDsTEA at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

