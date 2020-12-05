ValuEngine Lowers DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.96. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.
